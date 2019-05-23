Car gets major damage from farm equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 226 west of Cash destroyed a car.
A press release issued by Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley warned motorists about watching for farm equipment on the roads.
He stated the spring season means an increase in farm activity and the transportation of farm equipment from one field to the next.
The car hit a John Deere tractor with a disc blade attached.
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
