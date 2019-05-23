City leaders asking for input on upgrades to Earl Bell Community Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders are asking for your suggestions on upgrades to the Earl Bell Community Center.
In a public meeting Wednesday, the city of Jonesboro showcased their ideas for expansion of outdoor activities, including additional tennis courts and walking trails.
It's a proposal the city will submit to the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, in hopes of getting a $250,000 grant.
But, before they apply, the city wants to hear what upgrades you want to see at the community center.
“We really want anybody and everybody to participate because we all need the opportunity to have outdoor recreation,” Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said.
One of the suggestions mentioned Wednesday night was a large green space that can be used for all kinds of activities.
If you missed the public meeting, you can still get your suggestions in by contacting city hall.
