Countdown to California: Arkansas State senior Caitland Smith competing in 3 events

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Countdown to California continues, we’re less than 24 hours until Arkansas State track and field competes in NCAA West Prelims.
One Red Wolf has a chance to go to nationals in 3 events.
Caitland Smith is the Sun Belt champion in the 100 meters and finished 2nd in the 200. The senior and freshmen Jonae Cook, Osereme Erewele, and Kerra Williams teamed up to win 4x100 meter gold in the conference meet. She describes what goes into preparing for three events this weekend.
“I’ve definitely been working on more precision type training, on making everything perfect. Not really building strength or things like that, but on the little small things that’ll edge out the competition at nationals. Because at that point we’re all really fast. You can practice the relay a million times and then get to the meet and drop the stick. So we just practice on being perfect, and then get to the track meet and replicating the same thing. I PRed in my last meet in my event, that’s the best time I’ve ever ran. So I feel ready to go into the next meet and run even faster. And my parents are bribing me, so that’s even better (laughs). My parents are bribing me to run faster, so more motivation.”
Caitland competes Thursday at 8:30pm on FloTrack ($)
You can see all the Red Wolves heading to NCAA West Prelims below.
NCAA West Preliminary Round - Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.
Men
110m Hurdles: Amari James | First Round – May 24 7:00 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:20 PM (CT)
3000m Steeplechase: Bennett Pascoe | Quarterfinal – May 24 11:00 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Amari James, Ke’Von Holder, Jermie Walker, Courtney Thomas | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:15 PM (CT)
High Jump: Tiaan Steenkamp | First Round – May 25 6:00 PM (CT)
Pole Vault: Michael Carr | First Round – May 23 6:30 PM (CT)
Long Jump: Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Carter Shell | First Round – May 25 8:30 PM (CT)
Women
100m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 23 8:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 24 8:00 PM (CT)
200m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 24 9:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:35 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Caitland Smith, Osereme Erewele, Jonae Cook, Kerra Williams | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:00 PM (CT)
High Jump: Sydney Lane | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Imani Udoumana | First Round – May 25 5:00 PM (CT)
Shot Put: Grace Flowers | First Round – May 25 7:15 PM (CT)
Discus Throw: Grace Flowers and Babette Vandeput | First Round – May 24 2:00 PM (CT)
