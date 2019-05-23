Deadly tornadoes rip through Missouri

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, May 23.
Weather Headlines
It's a steamy Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly cloudy skies.
Showers and storms are ongoing over the Missouri Ozarks.
A couple of light showers will be possible in our far northern counties this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs near 90 with high humidity leading to a heat index in the mid-90s.
South-southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
A man accused of using Tumblr to download child pornography will now spend 60 months behind bars, according to court records.
A woman is recovering after being hit by a vehicle multiple times at a Jonesboro Walmart.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.