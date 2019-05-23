Deadly tornadoes rip through Missouri

May 23, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, May 23.

It's a steamy Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms are ongoing over the Missouri Ozarks.

A couple of light showers will be possible in our far northern counties this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs near 90 with high humidity leading to a heat index in the mid-90s.

South-southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

Severe weather continues to pummel hard-hit Midwest

A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

A man accused of using Tumblr to download child pornography will now spend 60 months behind bars, according to court records.

A woman is recovering after being hit by a vehicle multiple times at a Jonesboro Walmart.

