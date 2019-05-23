Favorite Jonesboro restaurant officially reopens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two years after closing, a favorite Jonesboro restaurant officially reopened Thursday.
People were lined out the doors to enjoy the lunch buffet Thursday afternoon.
Ron’s closed its doors nearly two years ago- after almost 30 years in business, and just a few weeks ago, owner Ron Shelton announced they would be reopening.
“I had an opportunity to come back and so we’re taking advantage of it. Working the three days- only three days, Thursday, Friday and Saturday- and we’re just happy to be back and enjoying the people, meeting new friends again and new ones as well,” said Shelton.
Shelton said they had a line out the door for over an hour after opening.
County Judge Marvin Day even stopped by with a proclamation, naming Thursday Ron’s Catfish Day.
The restaurant will be serving all the classic buffet foods, including catfish, shrimp, chicken and all the fixings.
Shelton did change hours of operation to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
