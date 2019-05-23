Four Red Wolves on All-Sun Belt Golf Team, Naglic named Freshman of the Year

Led by First Team All-Sun Belt selections Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale, second-team choice Naglic and third-team pick Joel Wendin, Arkansas State ranked as high as 17th in the nation this season. The Red Wolves are currently listed as the No. 35 team in the country by Golfstat, which is the best in the Sun Belt and would be the highest the program has ever been ranked at the end of a season.