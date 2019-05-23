Gr8 Job: Local troopers honored with Trooper of the Year award

“A suspect who had refused to comply with a traffic stop abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a farm field where he shot and killed ‘Hemi’, an Arkansas State Police K9, assigned to Corporal Rapert, who along with the K9 and Corporal Bennett had trailed the suspect,” ASP said in a media release. “The suspect then refused repeated orders from the troopers to drop his gun and turned toward them, pointing the gun. The troopers fired and wounded the suspect. As law enforcement officers approached the wounded suspect, he rose again, pointing the gun at them and was shot. He later died at an area hospital.”