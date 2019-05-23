High water closes multiple campground sites

(KAIT) -Summer weather has finally hit, but campers won’t be staying at certain campgrounds this weekend due to potential flooding.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Wappapello Lake level is 376.3 feet high and rising as of May 23.
This unfortunately requires closing the Greenville Campground, Day Use Area and boat ramp to ensure everyone’s safety.
All camp reservations through June 9 are canceled.
The Greenville Campground is not alone. Other areas closed due to high water:
- Chaonia South Boat Ramp
- Snow Creek Campground
- Redman Beach
- Rockwood Beach
- Peoples Beach
- Rockwood Point Boat Ramp
- Rockwood Landing Ramp
- Peoples Creek Recreation Area
- Peoples Creek Lower Campground
- Possum Creek Boat Ramp
- Pisos Point Boat Ramp
- Sulphur Springs Boat Ramp
The area that are still open, so far:
- Chaonia North Boat Ramp
- Eagle Point Recreation Area
- Peoples Upper Campground
- Redman Creek Recreation Area
- Redman East and West Campground
- Spillway Recreation Area
- Sundowner Boat Ramp
