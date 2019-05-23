Hoxie adds Code Enforcement Officer position

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Hoxie officially added back a position that will help the city keep the streets clean.
The code enforcement officer position is coming back after being removed several years ago by the former mayor.
Now, those duties are being taken over by a current member of the fire department.
The city has hired back Will Tate, the former Code Enforcement Officer, part time to help better maintain all the tasks.
Code Enforcement Officers are responsible for everything from making sure health and safety laws are followed to handling complaints about out of control lawns.
“We prevent fires from happening, we prevent accidents from happening, we make sure that contractors build houses, according to codes. Kind of just make sure that we stay safe and grow and look good as a community,” said Tate.
Tate says he’ll be actively driving around the city looking for violations, and working with people to fix those issues before getting fined.
If you need to send in a complaint or have questions, you can contact Hoxie City Hall or email Tate at hoxie_code_enforcement@outlook.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.