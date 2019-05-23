Man accused of selling nude photos of a woman to another man

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faced a judge in Greene County after a woman said he was selling nude photos of her.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman was interviewed by Paragould police May 20 where she provided screen shots of text messages and nude photos that had been sent by Patrick Martin to another person.
The messages also contained a conversation about what the other person wanted in future videos or photos.
Police obtained a search warrant May 21 for the contents on Martin’s phone.
“The phone was analyzed and chat between the potential defendant Patrick Martin and the male associate supported the allegations made by the female complainant,” the affidavit stated.
The same day, police interviewed the male associate who said he gave Martin money on various occasions and the Martin sent him nude photos of the woman and an unknown woman.
A judge found probable cause to charge Martin with unlawful distribution of sexual images or recording.
His bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
