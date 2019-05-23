Man to spend 5 years in jail on child porn charge

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of using Tumblr to download child pornography will now spend 60 months behind bars, according to court records.
Jonathan Enoch Bricker was arrested in October and originally faced 30 counts of distributing, possessing sexually explicit child material.
After negotiating a plea, Bricker will now serve 60 months in prison, followed by 120 months suspended imposition of sentence.
The order is for two counts of the charges, while the other 28 were nolle prossed (dismissed).
Online prison records show that Bricker is eligible for parole on Dec. 12.
