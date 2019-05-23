Mark McCord steps down, Aaron Deaton named new Nettleton boys basketball coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an interesting Thursday morning and transition at Nettleton. The Raiders have a new boys basketball coach for the first time in 17 years.
Mark McCord announced he was stepping down, his longtime assistant Aaron “Bubba” Deaton was hired as the new head coach. Deaton served as an assistant under McCord for the past 13 seasons.
Aaron Deaton
“It is a dream come true, and to be able to do it at a school that’s been so good to you even makes it more special. I’ve been here 13 years, I’ve always thought about the job, and I knew Mark was getting to the end. But I wanted him to go out on his own terms, and he did. This was all his idea. It was about the week after spring break the first time we met about it. We kept a really good secret.”
Mark McCord
“He’s a perfect fit. It’s going to be an easy transition for the kids into the program. The kids love him. If I had a son, I’d want him to play for Bubba Deaton. I’m looking at retirement in the very near future. Why not have these sophomores now and start building a rapport with them that he’s already had with them in junior high, and carry that on through. I can still have my fun and coach these younger guys and get them ready for him. Kinda reverse the role a little bit.”
Deaton added that the goal of the 2019-20 season is to reach the state tournament.
