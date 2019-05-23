Mo. Governor surveys tornado damage in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - After a tornado caused major damage in Cole County, Missouri the governor is surveying the area.
According to officials with with Governor’s Office, Gov. Mike Parson is out in Jefferson City on May 23.
A post on Gov. Parson’s Facebook page reminds residents and visitors to stay away from the areas where cleanup is happening to allow crews to work.
Heartland News reporters were at the scene to cover the devastation. They claim people heard sirens and took cover and say they are thankful everyone is okay. Their motto today has been “I may have lost my things but I didn’t lose my life.”
“About 3 seconds into it bathroom door flies open and that’s when you see this stuff here and I shut it back real quick and by the time I shut the door it was done it was already moved on through it was pretty quick ... just 10 seconds destruction,” said Austin Sayer, a resident.
Residents at some apartments there are thankful to still be here after the tornado ripped through the area. "I just feel like god was watching over me and my stuff,” said Brekkyn Feese.
Feese was at a friend’s house when the tornado crossed over her apartment.
“I went to work not knowing if i had a home. Because we tried to get to it last night and this morning and we couldn't get near it,” Feese said. Luckily when she got back, all she was missing was a few shingles but unfortunately her neighbors weren't as lucky. "I just feel really bad for them, you know some of them have kids, so I just feel really bad,” said Joshua Stephan.
He was home with his two small children, and he thinks the memory of the tornado will stay with his son for a long time. “He’s already when it started to rain this morning, he was freaking out and trying to hide under the kitchen table.”
The Lowe’s in Jefferson City is taking money donation plus collection personal items for the victims. You can donate by stopping in the store or calling them at (573) 638-2400. Their address is 3441 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter for storm victims.
A press conference was held around 6 a.m. Thursday morning to update residents on the situation.
