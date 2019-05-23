Officers educate, have fun with D.A.R.E. program at school

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department’s D.A.R.E program has been busy at the Saint Paul’s Catholic Church School helping to give kids some much deserved recognition.
The school’s 5th grade students completed a 10-lesson program on bullying, drugs and how they can avoid them.
It started at lunch with the officers. Then Pocahontas police gave out certificates and awards for their completion.
The day was not over yet …. It ended with some fun outside.
They played kickball, baseball and even got to see the fire department.
The Pocahontas Fire Department also stopped by to cool the kids off with the fire hose.
Aside from the fun and games, D.A.R.E. Officer Brian Tilghman said the education is the most important part.
“It gives them ways and access to avoid situations that could possibly be harmful, but it gives them ways to avoid it,” Tilghman said.
Tilghman said the department is supportive of the D.A.R.E. program.
“We have a really supportive department and it feels good to be able to come out and spend time and help the kids,” Tilghman said.
The officers plan to continue the program in the upcoming school year.
