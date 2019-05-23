Sun Belt finalizes kickoff times & dates for five bowl games

Rounding out the Sun Belt bowl season will be the Mobile Alabama Bowl on Jan. 6. The annual game played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Sun Belt has sent a team to the game every season since 2009 and the game became the Sun Belt’s second bowl partner in 2010. The game is annually played against an opponent from the Mid-American Conference. The Sun Belt has won the bowl four consecutive years.