Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KAIT) - An early morning rescue for a young sea lion in San Diego, California.
It crossed this street and ended up in bushes outside the Bay Club Hotel and Marina.
The sea lion gave harbor police a bit of a challenge before the Humane Society could respond.
Officers tried to get the sea lion safely into their patrol units, but he was snapping at them.
They successfully got a leash on him, but he still wouldn't cooperate.
Officers began calling out rescue crews and stayed to babysit the sea lion until someone arrived.
The Humane Society officer took the baby sea lion to Seaworld.
