Two arrested after traffic stop in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department made an arrest on a traffic stop May 16 that involved a gun, marijuana and cocaine, due to what officers say was training and a good eye.
Dylan Amick and Heaven Gore were arrested in the case, Pocahontas police said Wednesday.
Officer Terry Tribble saw a vehicle with Missouri license plates and decided to start paying attention.
When the vehicle turned onto Highway 67 North, it began speeding up, police said.
Tribble then pulled over the vehicle for speeding at 54 mph in a 45 mph speed zone.
According to police, Amick said he did not have anything illegal in the vehicle.
However, officers found a .22-caliber pistol, a knife, three marijuana pipes, nearly nine grams of marijuana, nearly 13 grams of marijuana seeds and nearly two grams of cocaine during the search, police said.
Pocahontas Police Sgt. Detective Rocky Jones said he is proud of Tribble’s work.
“I commend Officer Tribble,” Jones said. “He did a great job on getting the gun off the street that someone went through the effort to take off the serial number. They were driving around with illegal drugs… it’s not a good combination.”
A $25,000 bond was set for both in the case.
The department plans on continuing their efforts of keeping the streets of Pocahontas clean, Jones said..
