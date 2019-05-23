Woman charged after running over victim multiple times with her SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman accused of running over another woman made her first court appearance on Thursday to face an attempted murder charge.
According to Jonesboro police, Melissa Hatley, 36, was arrested after running over a woman in a parking lot.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday evening at Walmart on Highland Drive.
The victim was hit multiple times by a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Hatley.
The victim told police Hatley was supposed to drive her to work but instead kept driving aimlessly, when they began to argue and the victim asked to get out of the vehicle.
Police say that’s when Hatley pulled into the Walmart parking lot.
The video from Walmart’s security system shows the victim exiting the vehicle around the Murphy Station, located on the north end of the Walmart Parking Lot.
She proceeds to walk towards the outdoor garden center when Hatley pulls up beside the victim.
The victim pauses for a moment. As she walks away, Hatley hits the victim with the SUV, pinning her against a stack of mulch.
The video then shows Hatley backing up about 20 feet and running over her again, pinning the victim under her vehicle.
Witnesses on the scene stated that Hatley got out of the vehicle and crawled under the SUV and began choking the victim with a lanyard.
The witnesses then pulled Hatley off of the victim and held her until JPD could arrive.
The victim suffered only minor injuries.
Hatley appeared before a Craighead County district judge on Thursday where he found probable cause to charge her with first-degree attempted murder. The judge set her bond at $500,000 and issued a no contact order with the victim.
If Hatley bonds out of jail, she’ll be forced to wear an ankle monitor.
Hatley will appear in court again on June 28, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.