Barges smash into dam upstream from Oklahoma town

WEBBERS FALLS, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A pair of barges on the Arkansas River plowed into a lock and dam on Thursday, jeopardizing an Oklahoma town.
According to a report from Fayetteville television station KNWA, the barges sank underwater after hitting the dam.
Lt. Adam Weece with the Army Corps of Engineers told KNWA that water conditions do not allow anything more than a surface investigation.
They do believe that any structural damage to the dam is minimal and they do not believe that there are any integrity issues.
However, three of the 18 gates cannot fully close due to debris.
Meanwhile, crews will continue to monitor the dam to see if any barge debris moves.
