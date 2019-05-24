A Better Region 8: Memorial Day and the Tomb of the Unknowns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend, we mark Memorial Day and we could give you a sermon about how we should all take a moment to remember those who died to protect our freedom.
We should and must remember those who did give the ultimate sacrifice so the rest of us can enjoy the freedoms not seen in many other parts of the world.
Instead, we’d like to talk about the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery, near our nation’s capital.
If you’ve never been, I’d encourage you to go.
This tomb represents those who were killed in action and didn't come home.
Their remains have never been found or identified.
They number in the tens of thousands.
Since July 2, 1937, the tomb has been guarded 24 hours a day continuously.
Through hot or cold weather, thunderstorms or blizzards - this elite group of soldiers serve on the honor guard.
When protecting the tomb, they make a certain number of steps, stop at certain times and wear a certain uniform, among other things.
Every action and piece of clothing has significance and is centered around respecting those who didn't come home.
What an amazing symbolic gesture our nation's military does every second of every minute of every hour of every day to not forget our fallen men and women who didn't make it home.
We hope you enjoy time with the family and squeeze in a little time to remember the sacrifices made to keep our nation and democracy safe.
