Billboard asks “Who lynched Isadore Banks?”

MARION, Ark. (KAIT/WREG) - Officials are wanting to uncover new information about a nearly 65-year-old mystery in Crittenden County and are using a billboard to ask for clues.
According to a report from Memphis television station WREG, a billboard on I-55 in Marion asks the question “Who lynched Isadore Banks?”
Banks, who was a prominent black landowner in Marion, was lynched in 1954, WREG reported. It was reported that the farmer and World War I veteran was killed for his land and that both the FBI and Crittenden County authorities have investigated the case.
The case remains unsolved to this day.
As for the number on the billboard, a group of journalists are asking for help in solving the crime.
