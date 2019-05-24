Bridges to be rebuilt in Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of bridges in Independence County that are crucial for major employers and face flooding will be reconstructed with nearly $3 million in federal and local funding, officials said Friday.
According to a media release from the Federal Economic Development Administration, $2.5 million in federal funding will be matched with $625,000 in local funding for the project.
The work will be done on the Big Creek and Center Grove bridges, officials said.
In the announcement, officials said it will provide safety as well as growth in the area.
“This partnership will be instrumental in further enhancing the economic development we have seen over the past four years in Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “More importantly, this investment to reconstruct the Big Creek and Center Grove Bridges will increase safety for Independence County residents and support the regional economy in the event of a natural disaster or flood.”
“Infrastructure is essential in keeping rural communities connected and local economies healthy, the recent floods have had a disastrous effect on Northeast Arkansas,” Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) said. “This investment in Independence County will not just help these communities rebuild, but will help them achieve long-term growth.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.