Countdown to California: Carter Shell

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown to California is over. Arkansas State track and field is competing in NCAA West Prelims.
Carter Shell will head to nationals for the 2nd straight year. The sophomore finished 9th Thursday in the long jump, the top 12 spots qualified for Austin. Shell will also compete in the triple jump this weekend.
You can see all the Red Wolves heading to NCAA West Prelims below.
NCAA West Preliminary Round - Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.
Men
110m Hurdles: Amari James | First Round – May 24 7:00 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:20 PM (CT)
3000m Steeplechase: Bennett Pascoe | Quarterfinal – May 24 11:00 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Amari James, Ke’Von Holder, Jermie Walker, Courtney Thomas | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:15 PM (CT)
High Jump: Tiaan Steenkamp | First Round – May 25 6:00 PM (CT)
Pole Vault: Michael Carr | First Round – May 23 6:30 PM (CT)
Long Jump: Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Carter Shell | First Round – May 25 8:30 PM (CT)
Women
100m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 23 8:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 24 8:00 PM (CT)
200m Dash: Caitland Smith | First Round – May 24 9:30 PM (CT), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:35 PM (CT)
4x100m Relay: Caitland Smith, Osereme Erewele, Jonae Cook, Kerra Williams | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:00 PM (CT)
High Jump: Sydney Lane | First Round – May 23 5:30 PM (CT)
Triple Jump: Imani Udoumana | First Round – May 25 5:00 PM (CT)
Shot Put: Grace Flowers | First Round – May 25 7:15 PM (CT)
Discus Throw: Grace Flowers and Babette Vandeput | First Round – May 24 2:00 PM (CT)
