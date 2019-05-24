Department two weeks behind on limb pickup, hoping a new truck helps them catch up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you've noticed limbs you set out in your yard for pickup laying for longer than usual, it's because staff and resources have been tight for the City of Jonesboro's Sanitation Department.
Their issues started back in November of 2018, when a city sanitation truck crashed with a semi truck.
It's been in the shop for repairs ever since, and the worker has been out taking care of injuries.
So, the Sanitation Department has pulled resources from limb pickup to try to stay on top of trash collection.
But it's put them nearly two weeks behind picking up limbs, even with workers pulling over time hours.
So just this week, using an emergency clause, city council passed an ordinance enabling the department to buy another truck.
"Then we could put multiple trucks steadily and running everyday, 8 hours a day, on limb pickup," Supervisor Cindy Schweitzer said. "It'll make a huge difference."
They're expecting to get the truck in the next month or two, so they'll be back to full force as far as limb pickup.
But in the meantime, the department is asking for patience while they work short-handed.
