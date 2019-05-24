Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

HERON ISLAND, AUSTRALIA (KAIT/NBC News) -The Australian state of Queensland and ridesharing company Uber announced they would be launching ‘Scuber,’ the world’s first rideshare submarine on the Great Barrier Reef!
Passengers will be able to book the experience through the Uber app and then be picked up from their location.
They'll fly via a helicopter to Heron Island where they will board the submarine.
The experience will run from May 27 to June 18 and cost two-thousand dollars for two people.
