Group working to save power plant shares renderings of event venue, outside amphitheater

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We first told you about a group working to save the historic Paragould Power Plant building back in September.
Now, community leaders have plans and funding options in place.
The rendering above shows the potential of the building and surrounding area.
This is just a first draft, but the group is hoping to turn the building into an event venue for weddings, parties, etc.
And in the surrounding area, the group wants to add a farmers' market and outside amphitheater.
They would be new attractions for the community and to boost tourism.
"During the summer, our motels are filled, our parks are filled, our swimming pool is filled with meets and tournaments, but we need something more," Help Us Save the Power Plant Spokesperson Gina Jarrett said. "The power plant would be an opportunity for that."
The group is looking at a few different funding options, including Paragould's newly established A&P Commission and several grant opportunities.
There’s no timeline for the project right now, but Jarrett hopes as soon as they can secure at least one of those sources, they can get started.
