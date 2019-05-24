Child, 12, injured after being hit by car at North Church and Bettie

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash at North Church Street and Bettie Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 23, 2019 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 8:14 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash in the 2000-block of N. Church St., south of the Bettie Dr. intersection.

According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, police received the call around 7:25 p.m. about the crash.

They were told that a 12-year-old boy had stepped out in front of a Ford passenger car.

The woman driver could not avoid the impact.

JPD reports that the victim was taken to St. Bernards and his condition is unknown at this time.

