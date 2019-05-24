Letter: New ZIP Code headed to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents in Northeast Arkansas’ largest city will soon see a new zip code, postal officials said in a letter Friday to residents.
The change takes effect July 1, 2019 with the new ZIP Code “72405."
In the one-page letter sent to residents and obtained by Region 8 News, the United States Postal Service cited both population changes and economic growth as reasons.
“We want to inform you about a coming change in your ZIP Code that will enable us to maintain our quality service and delivery standards. This change is necessary due to a large increase in population and in the number of companies doing business in our area. Your new ZIP Code will help us sort, ship, and deliver all your mail more efficiently,” the letter noted.
It is not known how many residents or what areas of Jonesboro will be impacted by the change.
However, officials said in the letter that the USPS will ensure mail delivery using the old ZIP Code for one year to help people impacted by the change.
