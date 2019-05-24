Major flooding ahead for the Arkansas River, preparations underway

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - All eyes are on the Arkansas River levels as flooding is still a major concern.
As of Thursday night, the Arkansas River at Van Buren is in the major flood stage level, forecast to crest at 41 ft. on Sunday.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that at 37 ft., near catastrophic flooding occurs along the river.
At Dardanelle, the river is higher, forecast to crest at 44 ft. on May 28. The river’s record crest at Dardanelle is 44.1 ft., set in 1943.
After two barges slammed into the dam in Webber Falls, Oklahoma, the port of Little Rock has moved dozens of barges off of the river’s main channel.
“Just because the high flows it will snap cables and ropes, so we’ve moved everything off the river,” Fred Long, with Logistic Services Inc., told KARK.
The port’s director, Bryan Day, told KARK that they have moved about 80 barges to where Long’s crews are working in the Slack Water Harbour, that is off of the main channel.
