Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of soliciting a 12-year-old for sex.
A young girl was found in a Memphis hotel room after police say she had been paid by a grown man for sex acts.
The 12-year-old victim told Memphis Police she was contacted by a 36-year-old man through an online ad.
It’s something experts say is unfortunately not uncommon.
Logan Willoughby was arrested Thursday and charged with rape of a child and solicitation of a minor.
Police say he paid the girl $70 to perform sexual acts on him.
"I think it's a problem for our community and for our society,” said Rachel Haaga, Restore Corps executive director.
Rachel Haaga, the executive director of Restore Corps in Memphis, was already familiar with this case.
Her group aims to eradicate human trafficking by empowering survivors in communities, providing resources and changing legislation.
"In a lot of these cases with juveniles there's a facilitator. I keep on calling it the third party. The trafficker, a pimp, somebody that's facilitating the sex act happening with a juvenile,” said Haaga.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the average age of a child sold for sex is 13 years old and human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry, just behind drug trafficking.
"I think for any of us it’s easy to think, ‘surely this isn’t real’ ... like, ‘surely this isn’t happening.’ But as the conversations become more frequent and more awareness around the issue, I think it’s easy for any of us to realize, sadly, this is probably true,” said Haaga.
In April, a Memphis woman was arrested for trafficking children for sex after a sting near Nashville that resulted in the recovery of three juvenile victims.
Haaga says she wants society to not only focus on taking down traffickers, but also buyers.
"The trafficker would not be in the business to make the money if there were not buyers wanting to pay for sex with our children,” said Haaga.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Police and a spokesperson said the incident is still under investigation.
