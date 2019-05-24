Man sentenced to prison in murder case

Quincy Whitfield was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 2017 murder in Blytheville. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 24, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:16 PM

BLYTHEVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man received a 15-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty in connection with a 2017 shooting in Blytheville, according to court records.

Quincy Whitfield of Blytheville pleaded guilty May 21 to second-degree murder during a court appearance in Blytheville.

Whitfield was arrested in August 2018 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Delvin Meadows.

Blytheville police went to the 2200 block of West Rose Street in April 2017 after getting a call. Meadows was found shot and unresponsive, police said at the time.

Meadows later died, police said.

In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Whitfield also received a 15-year suspended sentence in the case.

