Man sentenced to prison in murder case

BLYTHEVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man received a 15-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty in connection with a 2017 shooting in Blytheville, according to court records.
Quincy Whitfield of Blytheville pleaded guilty May 21 to second-degree murder during a court appearance in Blytheville.
Whitfield was arrested in August 2018 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Delvin Meadows.
Blytheville police went to the 2200 block of West Rose Street in April 2017 after getting a call. Meadows was found shot and unresponsive, police said at the time.
Meadows later died, police said.
In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Whitfield also received a 15-year suspended sentence in the case.
