Man struck by vehicle during assault in Dunklin County, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | May 24, 2019 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 1:14 PM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter, Missouri man is facing charges after officials said he struck another man with a vehicle.

According to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Brian Stebbins has been charged with felony assault first degree and armed criminal action.

He was taken into custody on May 23 at 12:38 p.m. officials said.

Officials said Stebbins intentionally hit another man with his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Highway B in Dunklin County.

The victim did survive but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, officials said.

