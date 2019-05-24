Man struck by vehicle during assault in Dunklin County, Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter, Missouri man is facing charges after officials said he struck another man with a vehicle.
According to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Brian Stebbins has been charged with felony assault first degree and armed criminal action.
He was taken into custody on May 23 at 12:38 p.m. officials said.
Officials said Stebbins intentionally hit another man with his vehicle.
The incident occurred on Highway B in Dunklin County.
The victim did survive but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, officials said.
