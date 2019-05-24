Michael Carr & Carter Shell punch tickets to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior pole vaulter Michael Carr and sophomore long jumper Carter Shell each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships by way of their performances Thursday at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries at Hornet Stadium.
Sophomore Carter Shell will return to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after punching his ticket in the long jump. On his final attempt, Shell posted a jump of 7.56m (24-9.75) to finish ninth among the 12 qualifiers that advance to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Shell finished 23rd in the event last year in Eugene, Ore.
Senior Michael Carr also punched his ticket to Austin. After passing on the initial height, Carr cleared the next three of the progression on the first attempt. He was unable to clear 5.36m (17-7) on his initial attempt, but on the second attempt cleared the bar to clinch his spot in Austin. This will be Carr’s first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Senior Caitland Smith opened her busy week with the 100-meter dash. She clocked the third-fastest qualifying time with a personal-best sprint of 11.24 seconds to win her heat. She advances to the quarterfinal round Friday at 9:35 p.m. (CT) in which the top 12 will advance to Austin.
Two freshmen saw their seasons come to a close on Thursday. Freshman Sydney Lane cleared 1.70m (5-7) in high jump to place tied for 30th. Freshman Courtney Thomas also competed in the long jump, placing 43rd with a leap of 6.70m (21-11.75).
The Red Wolves will have competitors in five events on Friday in Sacramento. Grace Flowers and Babette Vandeput get the day started for A-State at 2:00 p.m. (CT) in the discus throw. Ke’Von Holder and Amari James hit the track at 7:00 p.m. (CT) for the 110-meter hurdles first round. Smith runs in the 200-meter dash first round at 9:30 p.m. (CT) and Bennett Pascoe faces the grueling 3,000-meter steeplechase at 11:00 p.m. (CT).
For the latest on the A-State track and field, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField or follow the team on Twitter or Instagram at @AStateTrack.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.