Mo. State Parks offer free camping for residents displaced by tornadoes, flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri residents displaced from their homes due to damage caused by tornadoes are eligible to stay in any Missouri State Park campground without cost, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Residents will be allowed to stay 30 days in any state park or campground in Mo.
“Recent tornado and storm damages have devastated many families and individuals," said Ben Ellis, director of the Division of State Parks. "This is one way Missouri State Parks can assist them until they can return to their homes.”
For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com or call call 800-334-6946.
Campers have to bring their own gear.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.