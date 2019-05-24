Pharmacy sues Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary over name

WHITE HALL, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The owner of a local pharmacy chain in Jefferson County has filed a federal lawsuit against a state medical marijuana dispensary over its name and logo.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy filed a federal lawsuit against dispensary Doctor’s Orders RX, which is in Hot Springs.
The suit claims that the medical marijuana dispensary company has caused the pharmacy’s customers to believe that it is now operating as a dispensary.
“We’re not looking to shut down another business,” Lelan Stice, owner of Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, told KARK. “We simply don’t want them using our name and causing the confusion that’s gone on. It’s two completely different types of businesses.”
According to KARK, the pharmacy is seeking a preliminary injunction that would require the dispensary to immediately stop using the pharmacy’s name, symbols, and terms in operations and advertising.
As for the dispensary, they haven’t commented yet on the pending litigation.
