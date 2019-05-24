Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro hookah lounge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, May 24.
Making News
A fight at a Jonesboro hookah lounge ended with one person shot. Adam Jones has the latest on the investigation, live at 6.
Newly released video shows the moment a fatal jailhouse fight began.
Two years after closing its doors, a popular Jonesboro restaurant is back in business.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
It's another quiet but muggy late-spring morning with temperatures near 70.
Expect sunshine all day today with hot, humid conditions and temperatures around 90 degrees.
Our heat index should reach the mid-90s.
Strong high pressure leads to more of the same over the next week. Hot, humid weather extends into the holiday weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
