Mango’s to close following recent shooting

“I am sending this letter in the hopes that you will reconsider your decision to pull the off-duty employment of the Jonesboro Police Department at Mangos on Friday and Saturday nights. I am worried that by pulling your officers from working at Mangos that the citizens of Jonesboro, as well as the employees of Mangos, will be at a greater risk of something terrible happening that could have been prevented by just the presence of your officers. The safety of Mangos customers is my top priority and I implore you to reconsider your decision until a final decision is made from the ABC.”