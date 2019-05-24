Prosecutor shocked: Murderer uses drugs, posts to social media in prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The use of illegal drugs and sending social media posts by a convicted murderer behind bars has a prosecutor asking questions and shocked over the situation.
Second Judicial District Scott Ellington said Friday that his office heard about Austin Ivy.
“Prosecutors believe Austin Ivy, 18, has posted Facebook pictures of himself in the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys by using a cell phone, which violates Arkansas Department of Correction policy,” Ellington said in a statement to Region 8 News. “At least one of the pictures shows him holding what appears to be narcotics. Prosecutors also believe Ivy has used the phone to text to friends. We are as shocked to discover his activities in the Arkansas Department of Correction as is everybody else."
Ivy was sentenced to 19 years in prison and given a five-year suspended sentence in Nov. 2017 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Alicia Carr.
Authorities said at the time that two juveniles had confronted Ivy in the 400 block of North Allis Street in Jonesboro about a theft “he supposedly committed” in the Cedar Heights area of town.
From there, the juveniles went to a vehicle were Carr was, police said.
Ivy and another juvenile then shot at the vehicle, with the shot from Ivy hitting Carr in the head, officials said at the time.
Ellington said Ivy must serve 70% of the 19-year sentence and could face more jail time due to his actions while in jail.
However, Ellington said the social media posts would not have an impact on the suspended sentence due to the term not starting until Ivy is released from jail.
Ellington noted his office cannot prosecute Ivy for any actions done in the East Arkansas Unit due to the prison being located in Lee County.
Lee County is located in the 1st Judicial District.
However, Ellington said he is hopeful that prison officials will take appropriate measures on the issue and that prosecutors have spoken to a family member of Carr to help provide support.
