Prosecutor shocked: Murderer uses drugs, posts to social media in prison

“Prosecutors believe Austin Ivy, 18, has posted Facebook pictures of himself in the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys by using a cell phone, which violates Arkansas Department of Correction policy,” Ellington said in a statement to Region 8 News. “At least one of the pictures shows him holding what appears to be narcotics. Prosecutors also believe Ivy has used the phone to text to friends. We are as shocked to discover his activities in the Arkansas Department of Correction as is everybody else."