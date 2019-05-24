Report: Courthouse renovation projects move ahead in Mississippi County

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to do $14 million in renovations to the Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville and $2 million in renovations to the Mississippi County Courthouse in Osceola received a key boost this week with the sale of bonds for the project.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Mississippi County officials received a $17.2 million bond from Stephens, Inc. for the projects.
The remainder of the money for the sale of the bonds will go toward a contingency fund, Mississippi County Public Affairs Director Steven Savage told Talk Business & Politics.
Officials are hopeful that the projects will take about two years to complete.
The construction at the courthouse in Blytheville will include a 17,000-foot addition as well as work on the roof, officials have said.
Architects are expected to have the designs done by October of this year, with construction starting soon after, Talk Business & Politics reported.
The Blytheville courthouse employees will be moving to Arkansas Northeastern College when construction starts.
As for construction at the Osceola courthouse, a committee will oversee its renovation.
