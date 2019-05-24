Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses shutout as UCA advances in Southland Conference Tournament

The second-seeded Bears (31-25) got their second complete-game shutout in as many days, this one from sophomore right hander Gavin Stone, to run-rule the sixth-seeded Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 11-0 in the winner's bracket on Thursday at Constellation Field. The Bears scored all the runs they would need in their first at-bat of the day, plating three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. UCA would add a three-run seventh and chalk up five more in the eighth to end the game in eight innings.