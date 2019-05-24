Saturdays on the Square returns to Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cherokee Village is kicking off their second annual Saturdays at the Square.
The event starts with the town’s Kiwanis pancake breakfast, followed by the official opening of their farmer’s market and a ton of fun activities for people to enjoy.
Executive Director for the Spring River Innovation Hub Graycen Bigger said they’ve added to their farmer’s market over the years, but this year is bigger than ever.
“We’re kind of blowing it up this year so it’s a big event. We’ve never done a yoga class before, we’ve never done a youth entrepreneurial market and we think that’s going to bring a lot of people out,” said Bigger.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, and it is open to anyone in the area.
For more information on all the activities planned, visit their Facebook page here.
