Snakes, exotic animals confiscated from Marion home

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion residents didn’t know what to think when police and animal control officers showed up at a house in their neighborhood.
“All I knew dogs was there," said Terrance Blackburn, neighbor.
Terrence Blackburn had no clue what was inside his neighbor’s home, but he found out when animal control showed up.
“First thing they carried was a bulldog and then another bulldog and then another bulldog," said Blackburn. “They had a black poodle, then I seen like those toucan birds.”
Blackburn said he couldn’t even count how many snakes were confiscated.
He took some pictures of the snakes. Many of them were packed into small containers, with more than one in some.
The snakes appeared to be rattle snakes and boa constrictors, huge ones and small snakes.
“They were not an animal you would see every day,” said Blackburn.
Blackburn says a man lives in the house.
He says the man usually leaves at 7 a.m. and returns around 10 p.m.
The man did not appear to be home when animal control showed up.
WMC Action News 5 went to Marion’s Animal Shelter to see the confiscated animals, but were not allowed inside.
Animal control would not reveal any details because the investigation is ongoing.
