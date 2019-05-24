Spring River area expecting thousands over holiday weekend

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Memorial Day weekend spot here in Region 8 is planning for a lot of traffic this weekend.
The entire Spring River area is expecting a ton of people over the weekend to kick off the start of summer.
The area has several lakes and the Spring River that make it a popular stop, and everyone from Ash Flat to Hardy is impacted by the number of visitors.
Chief Ricky Crook with Cherokee Village Police Department said the departments in the area usually work together to make sure traffic keeps flowing smoothly and everyone can safely enjoy their weekend.
“We probably increase in the area, in the Spring River area, probably 4 to 5 thousand people we see,” said Crook.
Chief Crook said if you’re in the area this weekend, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go.
He also said those planning to be on the lakes should practice boat safety, and any kids on the lakes or rivers must wear life jackets at all times.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.