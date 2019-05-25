Blytheville police investigate shots fired call at Walker Park, no one injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which shots were fired in and around Walker Park.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers got a call Saturday morning about the shots fired call.
The incident involved two people who were in an argument that started in an area outside Walker Park and continued into the park by one of the entrances, Thompson said.
No one was hurt.
Thompson said police are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.
