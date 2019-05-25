Fishing derby teaches fun, helps children learn the outdoors

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There is nothing like a weekend fishing trip and a group of area children had the opportunity Saturday to learn more about the hobby as well as an area state park with a fishing derby.
There were over 30 kids at the derby and prizes were given for their casts.
Once a catfish was caught, it was measured and weighed for a chance to win a prize at the end of the derby.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park Park Interpreter Elizabeth Kimble said the event helps to get kids more involved in the park.
“We always want kids to have fun,” Kimble said. “We want them to come out to the park and if we get one kid coming, they bring their family. The family brings their family and it’s just a domino effect that we just love to see.”
Not only does it get the kids in the park, it also gets them outside, Kimble said.
“It gets kids outdoors,” Kimble said. “Get their hands a little dirty and introduce them to our resources. We’ve got this 31-acre fishing lake. We’ve done lots of rehabilitation work on this fishing lake and so just getting the kids out here, stocking the lake putting a net up, so it’s a little bit easier for them to catch fish.”
If you missed out on Saturday’s derby, the fun is still going on through Memorial Day.
On Sunday, May 26, the park will be hosting Kayaking 101: Learning the basics on Lake Ponder Beach from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and a Sandcastle Building Contest 1:50 p.m.-3:50 p.m.
On Memorial Day, there will be a Kayak Tour on Walcott Lake from 8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and D.J. on the Beach from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
For more information on the Crowley’s Ridge State Park’s events, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.