One dead as police investigate shooting in Osceola, police say

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting early Saturday that left one person dead, according to Police Chief Ollie Collins.
Collins said in a media release that officers went to the 300-block of South Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m. May 25 after getting a call about the shooting.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the ground next to the building. Officers began rendering aid and securing the scene for arrival of an ambulance,” Collins said.
The man, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was taken to a hospital in Osceola where he later died, Collins said.
Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of family.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.
