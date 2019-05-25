Smith leads A-State at NCAA Regionals

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (5/24/19) – Arkansas State senior sprinter Caitland Smith punched her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 100-meter dash and set the school record in the 200-meter dash first round Friday at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.
Smith finished fifth in the 100-meter dash among the 12 qualifiers that advance to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 5-8. She clocked a time of 11.22 seconds, a personal-best and the second-fastest time in program history, to advance.
Less than two hours after the conclusion of the 100-meter dash, Smith took to the track for the first round of qualifying in the 200-meter dash. Smith sprinted to a school-record time of 22.95 seconds to rank fourth among the 24 that advance to the quarterfinal Saturday at 9:35 p.m. (CT).
Sophomore discus throwers Babette Vandeput and Grace Flowers opened the day for the Red Wolves in Sacramento. Vandeput finished 22nd in the field with a throw of 50.77m (166-7) while Flowers finished 37th with a measurement of 48.37m (158-8). Ke’Von Holder (33rd – 14.26) and Amari James (38th – 14.39) raced in the 110-meter hurdles as well. 3K STEEPLECHASE
On the final day of the NCAA West Preliminaries, A-State will have 12 athletes competing in seven different events. Sophomore Imani Udoumana gets the day started in the women’s triple jump at 5:00 p.m. (CT) with senior Tiaan Steenkamp competing in the high jump at 6:00 p.m. (CT). Sophomore Grace Flowers throws in the shot put at 7:15 p.m. (CT) and sophomore Carter Shell jumps in the triple jump at 8:30 p.m. (CT). On the track, A-State will have the women’s (8:00 p.m. CT) and men’s (8:15 p.m. CT) 4x100-meter relay squads competing. Smith will race in the 4x100-meter relay and take the track again at 9:35 p.m. (CT) for the 200-meter dash quarterfinal.
Three Red Wolves have punched their tickets to Austin through two days of competition. Joining Smith (100-meter dash) are senior Michael Carr (pole vault) and sophomore Carter Shell (long jump).
For the latest on the A-State track and field, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField or follow the team on Twitter or Instagram at @AStateTrack.
NCAA West Region Preliminary Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.
Men 110m Hurdles: 33. Ke’Von Holder – 14.26, 38. Amari James – 14.39 3000m Steeplechase: 4x100m Relay: Amari James, Ke’Von Holder, Jermie Walker, Courtney Thomas | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:15 PM (CT) High Jump: Tiaan Steenkamp | First Round – May 25 6:00 PM (CT) Pole Vault: 4. Michael Carr – 5.36m/17-7q (Advances to Austin) Long Jump: 9. Carter Shell – 7.56m/24-9.75q (Advances to Austin), 43. Courtney Thomas – 6.70m/21-11.75 Triple Jump: Carter Shell | First Round – May 25 8:30 PM (CT)
Women 100m Dash: Quarterfinal – 5. Caitland Smith – 11.22Q (Advances to Austin, ranks 2nd in program history), First Round - 3. Caitland Smith – 11.24Q 200m Dash: First Round – 4. Caitland Smith – 22.95Q (school record), Quarterfinal – May 25 9:35 PM (CT) 4x100m Relay: Jonae Cook, Caitland Smith, Osereme Erewele, Kerra Williams | Quarterfinal – May 25 8:00 PM (CT) High Jump: T30. Sydney Lane – 1.70m/5-7 Triple Jump: Imani Udoumana | First Round – May 25 5:00 PM (CT) Shot Put: Grace Flowers | First Round – May 25 7:15 PM (CT) Discus Throw: 22. Babette Vandeput – 50.77m/166-7, 37. Grace Flowers – 48.37m/158-8
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.