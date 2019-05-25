Smith leads A-State at NCAA Regionals

On the final day of the NCAA West Preliminaries, A-State will have 12 athletes competing in seven different events. Sophomore Imani Udoumana gets the day started in the women’s triple jump at 5:00 p.m. (CT) with senior Tiaan Steenkamp competing in the high jump at 6:00 p.m. (CT). Sophomore Grace Flowers throws in the shot put at 7:15 p.m. (CT) and sophomore Carter Shell jumps in the triple jump at 8:30 p.m. (CT). On the track, A-State will have the women’s (8:00 p.m. CT) and men’s (8:15 p.m. CT) 4x100-meter relay squads competing. Smith will race in the 4x100-meter relay and take the track again at 9:35 p.m. (CT) for the 200-meter dash quarterfinal.