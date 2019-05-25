Veterans serving veterans at the VA in Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For Libby Johnson and Patricia Hall the decision to serve was not a hard one to make.
“When I began thinking about serving as a senior in high school," Johnson said. "The Navy was the only thing that even occurred to me.”
“So, it wasn’t a big stretch for a recruiter to say, ‘healthcare and your passion to volunteer that fits the military’ and he was absolutely right,” Hall said.
Each of them served on both active duty and reserves for many years, but now work at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
“I feel blessed everyday that I get paid to serve veterans,” Johnson said.
Johnson has spent the last eight years at the VA Medical Center. She says the best part is helping a veteran get benefits that they did not even realize they were entitled to receive.
“No matter what job you did, no matter how long you served what service you were in your service was important, and we thank you for it,” Johnson said.
Hall spent her military career as a nurse in the Army, traveling all over the world. She continues her service at the VA Medical Center, where she has been for three years as the director.
“I have the best opportunity in the world as a veteran, I get to serve veterans each and every day," Hall said. "My job is to care for America’s finest treasures, which are our veterans.”
Hall said even though this is a medical center, they offer much more.
“We are more than just taking care of illness," Hall said. “We’re about helping veterans get back to their absolute best...And just like everybody, I have good days and bad days. But, when I’m having a poor day, I can go out and sit in any waiting room and chat with a veteran that has a great story to tell me, and it gives me the energy to continue my mission.”
