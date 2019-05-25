Warm and Humid Memorial Day Weekend Continues

Hot, humid, breezy conditions continue with our weather today a copy of yesterday. Tomorrow will be a copy of today. Winds increase a bit more for Memorial Day, but otherwise hot and humid. We’re running about 10 degrees above average for late May. The high-pressure system responsible for our preview of summer breaks down later next week allowing a front to slide through. Temperatures will be cooler and we’ll see the return of rain chances. Isolated showers possible Tuesday and again on Wednesday with the best rain chances coming Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Heaviest of the rain looks to fall slightly before midnight through sunrise Thursday. We’ll update you on the timing of that if it changes.